Oscar 2024: annunciate short-list per 10 categorie inclusi Miglior film in lingua straniera e Migliori Effetti speciali

L’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha annunciato i finalisti che si contenderanno un posto in 9 categorie (10 con colonne sonore e canzoni) ai prossimi Academy Awards.

L’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha annunciato i finalisti che si contenderanno un posto in 10 categorie (incluse colonne sonore e canzoni) ai prossimi Oscar 2024. Il blockbuster Barbie di Greta Gerwig ha ricevuto il maggior numero di menzioni, come da copione ha fatto la parte del leone, anzi della leonessa, nelle categorie Colonna sonora e Canzone originale, ma si è anche fatta notare per la sua assenza nella categoria Miglior trucco e acconciatura, in cui non è riuscito ad accedere neanche uno dei favoriti, Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3 che però è in lizza per la categoria Miglior effetti speciali che ha visto dimezzati e scesi a 10 i candidati guidati dal favorito Godzilla Minus One.

Per quanto riguarda i cortometraggi live-action non potevano mancare all’appello La meravigliosa storia di Henry Sugar di Wes Anderson e l’acclamato Strange Way of Life di Pedro Almodovar con protagonisti Etahn Hawke e Pedro Pascal. Si sono dimezzati e scesi a 10 i candidati per gli effetti speciali guidati da Godzilla Minus One, ma c’è anche la sontuosa space-opera Rebel Moon – Parte 1: La figlia del fuoco di Zack Snyder, una vera gioia per gli occhi.

per quanto riguarda gli italiani Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone è ancora in gioco e se la dovrà vedere con il britannico The Zone of Interest del Regno Unito e lo spagnolo La società della neve di Juan Antonio Bayona.

I film potranno essere votati per un periodo che va dall’11 al 16 gennaio, con i candidati ufficiali che sarnno annunciati il 23 gennaio.

Oscar 2024 – Le Short List ufficiali

DOCUMENTARIO

“American Symphony”

“Apolonia, Apolonia”

“Beyond Utopia”

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project”

“In the Rearview”

“Stamped from the Beginning”

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

“A Still Small Voice”

“32 Sounds”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

CONTROMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Bear”

“Between Earth & Sky”

“Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games”

“Camp Courage”

“Deciding Vote”

“How We Get Free”

“If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Last Song from Kabul”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

“Oasis”

“Wings of Dust”

FILM IN LINGUA STRANIERA

Armenia, “Amerikatsi”

Bhutan, “The Monk and the Gun”

Denmark, “The Promised Land”

Finland, “Foglie al vento / Fallen Leaves”

France, “The Taste of Things”

Germany, “The Teachers’ Lounge”

Iceland, “Godland”

Italy, “Io Capitano”

Japan, “Perfect Days”

Mexico, “Totem”

Morocco, “The Mother of All Lies”

Spain, “La società della neve”

Tunisia, “Four Daughters”

Ukraine, “20 Days in Mariupol”

United Kingdom, “The Zone of Interest”

TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

“Beau ha paura”

“Ferrari”

“Golda”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Demeter: Il risveglio di Dracula”

“Maestro”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Povere creature!”

“La società della neve”

SONORO

“Barbie”

“The Creator”

“Ferrari”

“The Killer”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Parte Uno”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

CORTOMETRAGGIO D’ANIMAZIONE

“Boom”

“Eeva”

“Humo (Smoke)”

“I’m Hip”

“A Kind of Testament”

“Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)”

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Once Upon a Studio”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“Pete”

“27”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

“Wild Summon”

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO LIVE-ACTION

“The After”

“The Anne Frank Gift Shop”

“An Avocado Pit”

“Bienvenidos a Los Angeles”

“Dead Cat”

“Good Boy”

“Invincible”

“Invisible Border”

“Knight of Fortune”

“The One Note Man”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Shepherd”

“Strange Way of Life”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

“Yellow”

EFFETTI SPECIALI

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Parte Uno”

“Napoleon”

“Povere creature!”

“Rebel Moon – Parte 1: La figlia del fuoco”

“La società della neve”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

​Fonte: Variety