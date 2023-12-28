Film 2023: nuovo video con un mashup dei migliori trailer dell’anno

Il 2024 è alle porte e non possiamo non salutare il 2023 con uno dei classici video mashup che ogni anno vengono pubblicati su YouTube e che spesso si rivelano dei gioiellini a livello di montaggio.

Anche quest’anno abbiamo scelto l’utente di YouTube Sleepy Skunk che ha pubblicato il suo video annuale “2023 Movie Trailer Mashup” in cui ha tagliato e assemblato filmati tratti da tutti i principali trailer di film rilasciati durante il 2023.

Film 2023 – il trailer mashup video

Il video video di poco più di 6 minuti è accompagnato da tre diversi brani: “Storms in Africa” di Enya, “Crazy” di Doechii e “Can You Hear The Music”, quest’ultima seconda traccia dell’album della colonna sonora di Oppenheimer composta dallo svedese Ludwig Göransson.

Per scoprire tutti i film inclusi nel trailer a seguire trovate l’elenco completo dei titoli.

* * * PART I – I WOULD STILL FOLLOW YOU * * *

0:00 – Barbie (Double Shot)

0:04 – Peter Pan & Wendy

0:06 – The Iron Claw

0:08 – River (Double Shot)

0:11 – Second tour

0:13 – Barbie

0:19 – Dungeons & Dragons: L’onore dei ladri

0:21 – Canary

0:22 – Soudain Seuls

0:24 – Killers of the Flower Moon

0:26 – When You Finish Saving the World

« Why did you look for me? I just wanted to see you one more time. Because you left so suddenly. » – Past Lives

0:26 – Il flauto magico (triple shot)

0:32 – Past Lives

0:35 – A Thousand and One

0:36 – King Coal

0:37 – I figli degli altri / Les Enfants des Autres

0:39 – The Velveteen Rabbit (double shot)

« I still think about what would’ve happened if you hadn’t left. I’ve been kind of wondering the same thing recently. » – Mi ricorda qualcuno / Somebody I Used to Know

0:41 – Mi ricorda qualcuno / Somebody I Used to Know (double shot)

0:44 – What Happens Later (double shot)

0:45 – La probabilità statistica dell’amore a prima vista / Love at First Sight

0:47 – Earth Mama (double shot)

« Is it better to have had a good thing and lost it, or never to have had it. » – La probabilità statistica dell’amore a prima vista / Love at First Sight

0:49 – L’altra Zoey / The Other Zoey (double shot)

0:51 – Love Again / (double shot)

0:52 – Scrapper (double shot)

0:54 – Oppenheimer

0:56 – Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3

0:57 – Amerikatsi

0:58 – Demeter – Il risveglio di Dracula / The Last Voyage of the Demeter (double shot)

1:00 – Pravednik

1:02 – Lord of the Wind

1:03 – Hunger Games – La ballata dell’usignolo e del serpente (double shot)

1:05 – la società della neve (double shot)

1:08 – Lord of the Wind

1:09 – The Creator (double shot)

1:11 – Una torta per l’uomo giusto / Sitting in Bars with Cakes

« Even if you chose the saddest, darkest, coldest town, all I knew is that I’d follow you. Because you just… see the spark in everything. » – Una torta per l’uomo giusto / Sitting in Bars with Cakes

1:12 – Elemental (triple shot)

1:15 – Il ragazzo e l’airone / The Boy and the Heron

1:16 – Wish (double shot)

1:19 – The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes (double shot)

1:21 – NYAD – Oltre l’oceano

1:22 – I Cavalieri dello Zodiaco / Knights of the Zodiac

1:23 – Predi il volo / Migration

1:26 – La sirenetta / The Little Mermaid

« Just remember, the thing you’re running from is almost always the thing you’re running towards. » – Carmen

1:28 – Povere creature! / Poor Things

1:30 – Peter Pan & Wendy

1:32 – Le otto montagne

1:33 – Aquaman e il regno perduto

1:34 – Trolls 3 – Tutti insieme / Trolls: Band Together

1:35 – 65

1:36 – The Mission

« But this… this is the place to be. » – Mending the Line

1:38 – Jesus Revolution

1:39 – Knock at the Cabin / Bussano alla porta

1:41 – Mending the Line

1:42 – The Unknown Country

1:43 – Il colore viola / The Color Purple

1:44 – The Royal Hotel (double shot)

* * * PART II – BITCH I GOT ‘EM GOIN’ CRAZY * * *

1:46 – Skinamarink (double shot)

1:53 – Cobweb (triple shot)

« Don’t be scared. I just wanna talk. It seems to be that you could use a friend. I know I could. But if you don’t want one, I’ll just leave. » – Cobweb

2:01 – The Boogeyman (quadruple shot)

2:09 – M3GAN (septuple shot)

2:19 – L’ira di Becky / The Wrath of Becky (quadruple shot)

2:21 – Bottoms (triple shot)

2:24 – Theater Camp: Un estate a tutto volume

2:25 – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (quadruple shot)

2:28 – La casa – Il risveglio del male / Evil Dead Rise (double shot)

2:29 – The Seven Faces of Jane

2:30 – 80 voglia di Brady / 80 for Brady (double shot)

2:32 – Millie Lies Low

2:33 – Flora and Son (double shot)

2:34 – House Party

2:35 – Tutti Tranne Te / Anyone But You (double shot)

2:36 – Dicks: The Musical

2:37 – Chi segna vince / Next Goal Wins

2:37 – Magic Mike – The Last Dance

2:38 – Joy Ride

2:40 – Juniper

2:44 – House Party (double shot)

2:45 – Fair Play (double shot)

2:46 – Dumb Money (double shot)

2:48 – The Beanie Bubble – Inflazione da peluche (double shot)

2:49 – Flamin’ Hot

« Nobody ever got rich without doing no crime. » – Your Lucky Day

2:50 – Your Lucky Day

2:50 – Eileen

2:51 – Priscilla (double shot)

2:52 – The Outlaw Johnny Black

2:54 – Barbie (double shot)

2:57 – Fidanzata in affitto / No Hard Feelings (double shot)

2:58 – Joy Ride (quadruple shot)

« You’re drug dealers now, bitches! » – Joy Ride

3:03 – Talk to Me

3:04 – birth/rebirth

3:05 – Venus

3:05 – Amanda

3:06 – Silent Night

3:07 – Thanksgiving

3:08 – The Killer

3:09 – Ruby Gilman – La ragazza con i tentacoli / Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken

3:10 – Til Death Do Us Part

3:11 – The Blackening

3:12 – Blue Beetle

3:13 – John Wick 4 (double shot)

3:15 – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Parte Uno (triple shot)

3:18 – Shazam: Furia degli Dei

3:19 – Godzilla Minus One

3:20 – A Brighter Tomorrow (triple shot)

3:21 – Second Tour (double shot)

« I just want you to know one thing. I’m not a monster. » – Anatomia di una caduta / Anatomy of a Fall

3:22 – Mafia Mamma

3:23 – The Equalizer 3

3:24 – Fast X

3:25 – The Marsh King’s Daughter

3:26 – The Plane

3:26 – Anatomia di una caduta / Anatomy of a Fall

3:28 – Hypnotic

« You don’t look so good, mom… Open up now! » – La casa – Il risveglio del male / Evil Dead Rise

3:29 – L’esorcista del Papa / The Pope’s Exorcist

3:30 – Unwelcome (double shot)

3:31 – La casa – Il risveglio del male / Evil Dead Rise

3:32 – It Lives Inside

3:34 – House Party (double shot)

« That is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen, and I’m Dennis Quaid and Dennis Quaid has seen some shit. » – Strays

3:36 – Strays

3:41 – Piscina Infinita / Infinity Pool

3:42 – Scream VI (double shot)

« You f*ckin nutjob! » – Sanctuary

3:43 – Sanctuary (double shot)

« Let’s decimate this mother! » – Polite Society – Operazione Matrimonio



3:45 – Polite Society – Operazione matrimonio (triple shot)

3:48 – The Marvels



« There was a bear. It was f*cked! Hey, that’s inappropriate. » – Cocainorso / Cocaine Bear

3:50 – Cocainorso / Cocaine Bear (sixtuple shot)

3:59 – Five Nights at Freddy’s (triple shot)

4:01 – Nessuno ti salverà / No One Will Save You (quadruple shot)

« And now I have become death, the destroyer of worlds. » – Oppenheimer

4:06 – Hidden Blade

4:07 – The Flash

4:09 – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

4:10 – Transformers: Il risveglio / Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

4:11 – The Creator

* * * PART III – ART FROM A TRUTHFUL PLACE * * *

4:14 – Oppenheimer (double shot)

4:18 – The Wish of Fairy Fish

« History is not simply a study of the past, it is an explanation of the present. » – The Holdovers

4:19 – The Holdovers (double shot)

4:21 – Emily (double shot)

4:22 – Hilma

4:24 – Paint

« In Japanese culture, the belief is that the cracks, the breaks… become an intrinsic part of the life of an object. An object becomes more beautiful because it’s been broken. » – Rare Objects

4:25 – Rare Objects (double shot)

4:28 – La zona d’interesse / The Zone of Interest

4:29 – Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino

4:31 – Oppenheimer

4:33 – Cats in the Museum

4:34 – Insidious – La porta rossa

4:35 – Inside

4:36 – Revoir Paris

4:37 – Air (double shot)

4:39 – Tetris (double shot)

4:42 – Blackberry (triple shot)

4:45 – La Chimera

4:47 – A Million Miles Away

4:48 – American Fiction (double shot)

« What’s the image tucked away in your brain, that makes your heart ache and your soul feels like it’s going to burst? » – Paint

4:50 – Paint

4:52 – The Nun II

4:53 – Dream Scenario

4:54 – Bird Box: Barcelona

4:56 – El Conde

4:57 – Beau ha paura

4:59 – Hunger Games – La ballata dell’usignolo e del serpente

5:00 – Povere creature! / Poor Things

5:01 – Asteroid City

« When you make art from a truthful place, people find out something about you. » – The Kill Room

5:03 – Carmen

5:07 – Assassinio a Venezia / A Haunting in Venice

5:08 – The Nun II (double shot)

5:11 – Maestro

5:13 – Oppenheimer

5:14 – Gods of Mexico

5:15 – Killers of the Flower Moon

« Ideas live forever, but humans only have one ending. » – Barbie

5:16 – Wonka (double shot)

5:18 – The Forger

5:19 – L’Immensità

5:20 – All of Us Strangers

5:22 – A Good Person

« You can’t have it all, kid. » – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

5:23 – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

5:26 – Bones of Crows

« Nobody dies! Now we have to stop. Sometimes you just have to let go. » – The Flash

5:27 – The Flash (double shot)

5:30 – Napoleon (double shot)

5:31 – La casa dei fantasmi – Haunted Mansion (double shot)

5:33 – Beau ha paura

5:35 – 65

5:36 – La casa – Il risveglio del male – Evil Dead Rise

5:37 – Oppenheimer

5:38 – The Animal Kingdom

5:39 – Ferrari

« Cats die. Music fades. But art… is for keeps. » – Inside

5:40 – L’esorcista – Il Credente / The Exorcist: Believer

5:40 – Foe

5:41 – Gods of Mexico

5:42 – Peter Pan & Wendy

5:44 – Spinning Gold (double shot)

5:45 – La meravigliosa storia di Henry Sugar

5:46 – Landscape with Invisible Hand (double shot)

5:48 – Hilma

5:49 – Inside

5:50 – Chile ’76

5:51 – Hidden Blade

5:51 – Divinity

5:52 – Oppenheimer

5:53 – Super Mario Bros. – Il film

5:53 – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (double shot)

5:54 – Il ragazzo e l’airone

5:55 – Chevalier

5:55 – The Beast