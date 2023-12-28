Film 2023: nuovo video con un mashup dei migliori trailer dell’anno
Per salutare un anno cinematografico che ci lasciamo alle spalle, via YouTube arriva un bel video mashup realizzato con i migliori trailer rilasciati durante il 2023.
Il 2024 è alle porte e non possiamo non salutare il 2023 con uno dei classici video mashup che ogni anno vengono pubblicati su YouTube e che spesso si rivelano dei gioiellini a livello di montaggio.
Anche quest’anno abbiamo scelto l’utente di YouTube Sleepy Skunk che ha pubblicato il suo video annuale “2023 Movie Trailer Mashup” in cui ha tagliato e assemblato filmati tratti da tutti i principali trailer di film rilasciati durante il 2023.
Film 2023 – il trailer mashup video
Il video video di poco più di 6 minuti è accompagnato da tre diversi brani: “Storms in Africa” di Enya, “Crazy” di Doechii e “Can You Hear The Music”, quest’ultima seconda traccia dell’album della colonna sonora di Oppenheimer composta dallo svedese Ludwig Göransson.
Per scoprire tutti i film inclusi nel trailer a seguire trovate l’elenco completo dei titoli.
* * * PART I – I WOULD STILL FOLLOW YOU * * *
0:00 – Barbie (Double Shot)
0:04 – Peter Pan & Wendy
0:06 – The Iron Claw
0:08 – River (Double Shot)
0:11 – Second tour
0:13 – Barbie
0:19 – Dungeons & Dragons: L’onore dei ladri
0:21 – Canary
0:22 – Soudain Seuls
0:24 – Killers of the Flower Moon
0:26 – When You Finish Saving the World
« Why did you look for me? I just wanted to see you one more time. Because you left so suddenly. » – Past Lives
0:26 – Il flauto magico (triple shot)
0:32 – Past Lives
0:35 – A Thousand and One
0:36 – King Coal
0:37 – I figli degli altri / Les Enfants des Autres
0:39 – The Velveteen Rabbit (double shot)
« I still think about what would’ve happened if you hadn’t left. I’ve been kind of wondering the same thing recently. » – Mi ricorda qualcuno / Somebody I Used to Know
0:41 – Mi ricorda qualcuno / Somebody I Used to Know (double shot)
0:44 – What Happens Later (double shot)
0:45 – La probabilità statistica dell’amore a prima vista / Love at First Sight
0:47 – Earth Mama (double shot)
« Is it better to have had a good thing and lost it, or never to have had it. » – La probabilità statistica dell’amore a prima vista / Love at First Sight
0:49 – L’altra Zoey / The Other Zoey (double shot)
0:51 – Love Again / (double shot)
0:52 – Scrapper (double shot)
0:54 – Oppenheimer
0:56 – Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3
0:57 – Amerikatsi
0:58 – Demeter – Il risveglio di Dracula / The Last Voyage of the Demeter (double shot)
1:00 – Pravednik
1:02 – Lord of the Wind
1:03 – Hunger Games – La ballata dell’usignolo e del serpente (double shot)
1:05 – la società della neve (double shot)
1:08 – Lord of the Wind
1:09 – The Creator (double shot)
1:11 – Una torta per l’uomo giusto / Sitting in Bars with Cakes
« Even if you chose the saddest, darkest, coldest town, all I knew is that I’d follow you. Because you just… see the spark in everything. » – Una torta per l’uomo giusto / Sitting in Bars with Cakes
1:12 – Elemental (triple shot)
1:15 – Il ragazzo e l’airone / The Boy and the Heron
1:16 – Wish (double shot)
1:19 – The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes (double shot)
1:21 – NYAD – Oltre l’oceano
1:22 – I Cavalieri dello Zodiaco / Knights of the Zodiac
1:23 – Predi il volo / Migration
1:26 – La sirenetta / The Little Mermaid
« Just remember, the thing you’re running from is almost always the thing you’re running towards. » – Carmen
1:28 – Povere creature! / Poor Things
1:30 – Peter Pan & Wendy
1:32 – Le otto montagne
1:33 – Aquaman e il regno perduto
1:34 – Trolls 3 – Tutti insieme / Trolls: Band Together
1:35 – 65
1:36 – The Mission
« But this… this is the place to be. » – Mending the Line
1:38 – Jesus Revolution
1:39 – Knock at the Cabin / Bussano alla porta
1:41 – Mending the Line
1:42 – The Unknown Country
1:43 – Il colore viola / The Color Purple
1:44 – The Royal Hotel (double shot)
* * * PART II – BITCH I GOT ‘EM GOIN’ CRAZY * * *
1:46 – Skinamarink (double shot)
1:53 – Cobweb (triple shot)
« Don’t be scared. I just wanna talk. It seems to be that you could use a friend. I know I could. But if you don’t want one, I’ll just leave. » – Cobweb
2:01 – The Boogeyman (quadruple shot)
2:09 – M3GAN (septuple shot)
2:19 – L’ira di Becky / The Wrath of Becky (quadruple shot)
2:21 – Bottoms (triple shot)
2:24 – Theater Camp: Un estate a tutto volume
2:25 – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (quadruple shot)
2:28 – La casa – Il risveglio del male / Evil Dead Rise (double shot)
2:29 – The Seven Faces of Jane
2:30 – 80 voglia di Brady / 80 for Brady (double shot)
2:32 – Millie Lies Low
2:33 – Flora and Son (double shot)
2:34 – House Party
2:35 – Tutti Tranne Te / Anyone But You (double shot)
2:36 – Dicks: The Musical
2:37 – Chi segna vince / Next Goal Wins
2:37 – Magic Mike – The Last Dance
2:38 – Joy Ride
2:40 – Juniper
2:44 – House Party (double shot)
2:45 – Fair Play (double shot)
2:46 – Dumb Money (double shot)
2:48 – The Beanie Bubble – Inflazione da peluche (double shot)
2:49 – Flamin’ Hot
« Nobody ever got rich without doing no crime. » – Your Lucky Day
2:50 – Your Lucky Day
2:50 – Eileen
2:51 – Priscilla (double shot)
2:52 – The Outlaw Johnny Black
2:54 – Barbie (double shot)
2:57 – Fidanzata in affitto / No Hard Feelings (double shot)
2:58 – Joy Ride (quadruple shot)
« You’re drug dealers now, bitches! » – Joy Ride
3:03 – Talk to Me
3:04 – birth/rebirth
3:05 – Venus
3:05 – Amanda
3:06 – Silent Night
3:07 – Thanksgiving
3:08 – The Killer
3:09 – Ruby Gilman – La ragazza con i tentacoli / Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken
3:10 – Til Death Do Us Part
3:11 – The Blackening
3:12 – Blue Beetle
3:13 – John Wick 4 (double shot)
3:15 – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Parte Uno (triple shot)
3:18 – Shazam: Furia degli Dei
3:19 – Godzilla Minus One
3:20 – A Brighter Tomorrow (triple shot)
3:21 – Second Tour (double shot)
« I just want you to know one thing. I’m not a monster. » – Anatomia di una caduta / Anatomy of a Fall
3:22 – Mafia Mamma
3:23 – The Equalizer 3
3:24 – Fast X
3:25 – The Marsh King’s Daughter
3:26 – The Plane
3:26 – Anatomia di una caduta / Anatomy of a Fall
3:28 – Hypnotic
« You don’t look so good, mom… Open up now! » – La casa – Il risveglio del male / Evil Dead Rise
3:29 – L’esorcista del Papa / The Pope’s Exorcist
3:30 – Unwelcome (double shot)
3:31 – La casa – Il risveglio del male / Evil Dead Rise
3:32 – It Lives Inside
3:34 – House Party (double shot)
« That is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen, and I’m Dennis Quaid and Dennis Quaid has seen some shit. » – Strays
3:36 – Strays
3:41 – Piscina Infinita / Infinity Pool
3:42 – Scream VI (double shot)
« You f*ckin nutjob! » – Sanctuary
3:43 – Sanctuary (double shot)
« Let’s decimate this mother! » – Polite Society – Operazione Matrimonio
3:45 – Polite Society – Operazione matrimonio (triple shot)
3:48 – The Marvels
« There was a bear. It was f*cked! Hey, that’s inappropriate. » – Cocainorso / Cocaine Bear
3:50 – Cocainorso / Cocaine Bear (sixtuple shot)
3:59 – Five Nights at Freddy’s (triple shot)
4:01 – Nessuno ti salverà / No One Will Save You (quadruple shot)
« And now I have become death, the destroyer of worlds. » – Oppenheimer
4:06 – Hidden Blade
4:07 – The Flash
4:09 – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
4:10 – Transformers: Il risveglio / Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
4:11 – The Creator
* * * PART III – ART FROM A TRUTHFUL PLACE * * *
4:14 – Oppenheimer (double shot)
4:18 – The Wish of Fairy Fish
« History is not simply a study of the past, it is an explanation of the present. » – The Holdovers
4:19 – The Holdovers (double shot)
4:21 – Emily (double shot)
4:22 – Hilma
4:24 – Paint
« In Japanese culture, the belief is that the cracks, the breaks… become an intrinsic part of the life of an object. An object becomes more beautiful because it’s been broken. » – Rare Objects
4:25 – Rare Objects (double shot)
4:28 – La zona d’interesse / The Zone of Interest
4:29 – Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino
4:31 – Oppenheimer
4:33 – Cats in the Museum
4:34 – Insidious – La porta rossa
4:35 – Inside
4:36 – Revoir Paris
4:37 – Air (double shot)
4:39 – Tetris (double shot)
4:42 – Blackberry (triple shot)
4:45 – La Chimera
4:47 – A Million Miles Away
4:48 – American Fiction (double shot)
« What’s the image tucked away in your brain, that makes your heart ache and your soul feels like it’s going to burst? » – Paint
4:50 – Paint
4:52 – The Nun II
4:53 – Dream Scenario
4:54 – Bird Box: Barcelona
4:56 – El Conde
4:57 – Beau ha paura
4:59 – Hunger Games – La ballata dell’usignolo e del serpente
5:00 – Povere creature! / Poor Things
5:01 – Asteroid City
« When you make art from a truthful place, people find out something about you. » – The Kill Room
5:03 – Carmen
5:07 – Assassinio a Venezia / A Haunting in Venice
5:08 – The Nun II (double shot)
5:11 – Maestro
5:13 – Oppenheimer
5:14 – Gods of Mexico
5:15 – Killers of the Flower Moon
« Ideas live forever, but humans only have one ending. » – Barbie
5:16 – Wonka (double shot)
5:18 – The Forger
5:19 – L’Immensità
5:20 – All of Us Strangers
5:22 – A Good Person
« You can’t have it all, kid. » – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
5:23 – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
5:26 – Bones of Crows
« Nobody dies! Now we have to stop. Sometimes you just have to let go. » – The Flash
5:27 – The Flash (double shot)
5:30 – Napoleon (double shot)
5:31 – La casa dei fantasmi – Haunted Mansion (double shot)
5:33 – Beau ha paura
5:35 – 65
5:36 – La casa – Il risveglio del male – Evil Dead Rise
5:37 – Oppenheimer
5:38 – The Animal Kingdom
5:39 – Ferrari
« Cats die. Music fades. But art… is for keeps. » – Inside
5:40 – L’esorcista – Il Credente / The Exorcist: Believer
5:40 – Foe
5:41 – Gods of Mexico
5:42 – Peter Pan & Wendy
5:44 – Spinning Gold (double shot)
5:45 – La meravigliosa storia di Henry Sugar
5:46 – Landscape with Invisible Hand (double shot)
5:48 – Hilma
5:49 – Inside
5:50 – Chile ’76
5:51 – Hidden Blade
5:51 – Divinity
5:52 – Oppenheimer
5:53 – Super Mario Bros. – Il film
5:53 – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (double shot)
5:54 – Il ragazzo e l’airone
5:55 – Chevalier
5:55 – The Beast